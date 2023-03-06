Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Sold by Patient Capital Management LLC

Patient Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,175,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,950 shares during the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries accounts for 4.7% of Patient Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Patient Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $9,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 555.6% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 213.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.78.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

TEVA stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.08. 1,892,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,740,323. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.29. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $11.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 15.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 63,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $626,857.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,974 shares in the company, valued at $29,412.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 63,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $626,857.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,974 shares in the company, valued at $29,412.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 59,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $589,987.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,618.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Stories

