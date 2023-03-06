Tether Gold 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $351,391.32 (XAUT)

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Tether Gold token can now be bought for approximately $1,855.12 or 0.08233343 BTC on major exchanges. Tether Gold has a market cap of $89.88 million and $351,391.32 worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tether Gold has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether Gold Token Profile

Tether Gold was first traded on January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tether Gold’s official website is tether.to.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.

The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers’ Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

Buying and Selling Tether Gold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

