TerraClassicUSD (USTC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $11.17 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for $0.0241 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $236.01 million and $11.17 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00071636 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00053451 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000285 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00008993 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00023838 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003520 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,800,435,128 coins and its circulating supply is 9,798,496,135 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars.

