Terra Hits One Day Trading Volume of $36.47 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. One Terra coin can now be purchased for about $1.53 or 0.00006814 BTC on exchanges. Terra has a total market capitalization of $350.48 million and $36.47 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Terra has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Terra alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00011397 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005043 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004616 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000052 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Terra Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 228,525,437 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.