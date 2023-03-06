Ternium (NYSE:TX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 785,733 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 140% from the previous session’s volume of 327,813 shares.The stock last traded at $45.42 and had previously closed at $45.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised their price target on Ternium from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ternium from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ternium in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

Get Ternium alerts:

Ternium Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ternium

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Ternium had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TX. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ternium by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,552,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,121,000 after buying an additional 1,491,647 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ternium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,117,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Ternium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,976,000. Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Ternium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,008,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ternium by 279.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 362,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after acquiring an additional 267,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

About Ternium

(Get Rating)

Ternium SA operates as a flat steel producer. The firm offers a broad range of steel products for customers active in the automotive, home appliances, HVAC, construction, capital goods, container, food and energy industries through its manufacturing facilities, service center and distribution networks, and advanced customer integration systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.