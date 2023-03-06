TD Securities Downgrades Softchoice (TSE:SFTC) to Hold

Softchoice (TSE:SFTC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$21.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$25.00. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 26.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC cut their price target on Softchoice from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$20.00 price target on Softchoice and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

TSE:SFTC traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$16.66. 5,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,984. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.78. Softchoice has a 12 month low of C$13.57 and a 12 month high of C$28.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$976.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.45.

Softchoice Corporation designs, procures, implements, and manages information technology (IT) environment solutions in the United States and Canada. The company offers cloud and data center solutions, such as data center and application modernization, as well as cloud migration, adoption, and management; collaboration and digital workplace solutions comprising secure access, and adoption and change management; IT asset management solutions, including software and hardware asset management solutions; network transformation solutions; and IT security support solutions.

