Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Prana Capital Management LP

Prana Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,419 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,904 shares during the quarter. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Target were worth $12,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Target by 122.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 96.2% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 75.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $165.95. The company had a trading volume of 537,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $76.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.92. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

