Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Trading Down 4.9%

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.86 and last traded at $15.86. 375,449 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,170,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.67.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Talos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.
Talos Energy Stock Down 4.2 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Talos Energy
Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Talos Energy (TALO)
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.