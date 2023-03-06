Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Trading Down 4.9%

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.86 and last traded at $15.86. 375,449 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,170,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Talos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Talos Energy Stock Down 4.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Talos Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 37.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 57,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Talos Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Talos Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Talos Energy by 5.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.