Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.41 and last traded at $23.41. 13,281 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 684,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.44.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNDX. StockNews.com raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.29.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.04.
In other news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 52,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $1,418,072.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,539.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Pierre Legault sold 24,000 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $641,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Briggs Morrison sold 52,854 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $1,418,072.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,539.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,813 shares of company stock worth $2,870,540 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $41,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,144.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2,488.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
