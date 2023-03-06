Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.41 and last traded at $23.41. 13,281 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 684,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNDX. StockNews.com raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.29.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Transactions at Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.02. Analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 52,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $1,418,072.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,539.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Pierre Legault sold 24,000 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $641,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Briggs Morrison sold 52,854 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $1,418,072.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,539.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,813 shares of company stock worth $2,870,540 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $41,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,144.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2,488.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.