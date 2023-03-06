Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $63.18

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.18 and last traded at $63.18, with a volume of 2095 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCMWY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Swisscom from CHF 674 to CHF 702 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Swisscom from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Swisscom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $601.00.

Swisscom Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $327.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.20 and its 200-day moving average is $53.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers, enterprise customers, wholesale and information technology, network and infrastructure.

