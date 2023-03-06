Swipe (SXP) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $7.40 Million

Swipe (SXP) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. Swipe has a market cap of $154.56 million and $7.40 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001241 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Swipe has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Swipe

Swipe launched on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 556,889,346 coins and its circulating supply is 556,893,250 coins. Swipe’s official website is solar.org. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe aims to create a platform accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device that enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies in their Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum.

Additionally, Swipe issues debit card services to their users including the [Swipe Standard Visa Card](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/swipe-standard-visa-card/) and [Swipe Premium Visa Card](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/swipe-premium-visa-card/).”

Swipe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

