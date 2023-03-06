Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,768 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.09% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 245.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,624 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 21,765 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 73,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 23,962 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 289.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares during the period. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $39.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.15. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.95 and a fifty-two week high of $42.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.30). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SUPN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 4,826 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total value of $192,653.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,628.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 25,446 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $1,018,603.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 791,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,670,655.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 4,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total transaction of $192,653.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,628.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,308 shares of company stock worth $2,261,264. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

