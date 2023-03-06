SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Stock Performance

Shares of SPCB opened at $1.78 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average of $2.46. SuperCom has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.75, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Trading of SuperCom

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SuperCom stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 63,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.18% of SuperCom as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. It operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity (IoT), and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services.

