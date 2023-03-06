Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,170,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 866,100 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.51% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $29,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 114,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 190,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 10.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHO shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $10.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 1.28. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $12.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its portfolio consists of upper upscale hotels located in major convention, resort destination, and urban markets. The company was founded by Robert A.

