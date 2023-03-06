Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.19. Sun Communities also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.22-7.42 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $145.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 73.64, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $117.63 and a 1-year high of $193.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.88.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $168.86.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total transaction of $222,765.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,919. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 23.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 16.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 11.8% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities during the first quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

