Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,852 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYK. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Stryker by 123.2% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in Stryker by 3,862.5% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total transaction of $850,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,571.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total transaction of $850,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,571.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 358,410 shares of company stock worth $98,071,253. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stryker Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYK. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.00.

NYSE:SYK opened at $271.53 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $284.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $259.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $102.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.