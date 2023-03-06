StockNews.com Lowers Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies to $4.60 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Synchronoss Technologies from $3.50 to $2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Synchronoss Technologies Trading Up 5.0 %
Shares of SNCR opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Synchronoss Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $1.91.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchronoss Technologies
Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.