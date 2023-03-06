StockNews.com Lowers Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies to $4.60 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Synchronoss Technologies from $3.50 to $2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Synchronoss Technologies Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of SNCR opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Synchronoss Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $1.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 459.6% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 64,349 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 52,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter valued at $49,000. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

