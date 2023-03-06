StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NVIV opened at $1.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.13. InVivo Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $13.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InVivo Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVIV. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in InVivo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $522,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in InVivo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in InVivo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in InVivo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. Its clinical development program is the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

