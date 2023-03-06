Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 7,115 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 102% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,524 call options.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,122,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 216.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,579,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,928 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $883,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.43.
Emerson Electric Price Performance
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 26.40%.
Emerson Electric Company Profile
Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.
