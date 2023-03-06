Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for March 6th (AMOT, BIRD, DHI, EMBK, EURN, HR, IFSUF, IHG, KBH, MYBUF)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, March 6th:

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $45.00 price target on the stock.

Get Allied Motion Technologies Inc alerts:

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $3.00 price target on the stock.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)

was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $102.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $107.00.

Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $20.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $19.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $23.00.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to an underweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $32.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $36.00.

Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $95.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $100.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

RH (NYSE:RH) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $298.00 target price on the stock.

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have C$8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$10.00.

Softchoice (TSE:SFTC) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have C$21.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$25.00.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.