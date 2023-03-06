Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 117.39% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Stereotaxis from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Stereotaxis from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Stereotaxis from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.
Shares of Stereotaxis stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.30. 231,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,013. Stereotaxis has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.02 million, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.71.
Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures and markets robotic magnetic navigation systems for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease. Its products include the Genesis RMN System, the Odyssey Solution, and related devices. The firm also offers the Stereotaxis Imaging Model S x-ray System.
