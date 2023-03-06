Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 117.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Stereotaxis from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Stereotaxis from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Stereotaxis from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Stereotaxis Price Performance

Shares of Stereotaxis stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.30. 231,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,013. Stereotaxis has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.02 million, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stereotaxis

About Stereotaxis

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STXS. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Stereotaxis by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,492,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after buying an additional 297,725 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Stereotaxis by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,189,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after buying an additional 48,514 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Stereotaxis by 47.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 893,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 289,012 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP grew its stake in Stereotaxis by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 821,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 96,142 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Stereotaxis by 1,006.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 798,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 726,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures and markets robotic magnetic navigation systems for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease. Its products include the Genesis RMN System, the Odyssey Solution, and related devices. The firm also offers the Stereotaxis Imaging Model S x-ray System.

