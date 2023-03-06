Stephen P. Robertson Sells 19,402 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) EVP Stephen P. Robertson sold 19,402 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $173,453.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 303,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,074.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AUPH stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.17. 2,503,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,481,813. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.95. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $13.41.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 25.44% and a negative net margin of 80.71%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

AUPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 40.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

