Stem (NYSE:STEM) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) rose 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.14 and last traded at $9.13. Approximately 576,132 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 4,471,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STEM has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Stem from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Stem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Friday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Stem from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Stem from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.36.

Stem Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.79.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stem

In other news, CAO Rahul Shukla sold 4,193 shares of Stem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $34,508.39. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,331.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Stem by 3.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Stem by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stem by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Stem by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stem by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

