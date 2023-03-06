Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) fell 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.74 and last traded at $7.76. 241,387 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 546,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.32.

Separately, Benchmark downgraded Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.10. The company has a market capitalization of $878.59 million, a PE ratio of 51.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.36.

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $826.90 million during the quarter. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 4.85%. On average, research analysts predict that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Steelcase during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Steelcase during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

