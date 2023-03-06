Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,276,053 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 2,166,531 shares.The stock last traded at $20.59 and had previously closed at $19.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.58.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.53.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Starwood Property Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STWD. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 25,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 43.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

