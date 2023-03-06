Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) PT Raised to $26.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential downside of 23.75% from the company’s previous close.

SFM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Northcoast Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. MKM Partners downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of SFM opened at $34.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.92. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $35.59.

Institutional Trading of Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,017,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,344,000 after purchasing an additional 57,361 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,631,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,706 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,106,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,615,000 after acquiring an additional 208,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,222,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,912,000 after acquiring an additional 67,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,850,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,128,000 after acquiring an additional 16,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

