Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 86.57% from the company’s previous close.

Splash Beverage Group Price Performance

Shares of SBEV stock opened at $1.34 on Monday. Splash Beverage Group has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $3.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Splash Beverage Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Splash Beverage Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Splash Beverage Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Splash Beverage Group by 107.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Splash Beverage Group during the third quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splash Beverage Group by 9,981.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,440,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,410 shares in the last quarter. 12.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Splash Beverage Group Company Profile

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the sale and production of natural and healthy drinks. It offers products under the brands of TapouT, Salt Tequila, Copa Di Vino, and Pulpoloco Sangria. The company was founded on September 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Splash Beverage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splash Beverage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.