Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) COO Sells $30,899.88 in Stock

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) COO Theresa Condor sold 30,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $30,899.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,226,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,489. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Theresa Condor also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 24th, Theresa Condor sold 35,118 shares of Spire Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $35,820.36.
Spire Global Trading Down 0.9 %
Spire Global stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.09. The company had a trading volume of 25,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.20. The firm has a market cap of $152.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.42. Spire Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $2.39.
Separately, Benchmark decreased their price target on Spire Global to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
About Spire Global
Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.
