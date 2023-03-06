Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) COO Sells $30,899.88 in Stock

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) COO Theresa Condor sold 30,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $30,899.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,226,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,489. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Theresa Condor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 24th, Theresa Condor sold 35,118 shares of Spire Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $35,820.36.

Spire Global stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.09. The company had a trading volume of 25,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.20. The firm has a market cap of $152.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.42. Spire Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $2.39.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spire Global by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 13,585 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spire Global by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 11,259 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Spire Global by 570.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 116,521 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Spire Global by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 47,505 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 25.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark decreased their price target on Spire Global to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

