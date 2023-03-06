Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) CEO Peter Platzer Sells 90,396 Shares

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) CEO Peter Platzer sold 90,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $92,203.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,887,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,105,034.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Peter Platzer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Spire Global alerts:

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Peter Platzer sold 77,977 shares of Spire Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $79,536.54.

Spire Global Price Performance

Shares of Spire Global stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $1.09. 25,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,213. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Spire Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Spire Global to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spire Global by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 13,585 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Spire Global by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 11,259 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Spire Global by 570.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 116,521 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Spire Global by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 47,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spire Global

(Get Rating)

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.