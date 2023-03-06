Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.17.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Spectrum Brands to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectrum Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $64,027,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 194.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,369,000 after acquiring an additional 999,459 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 103.9% in the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,901,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,198,000 after acquiring an additional 968,810 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 12,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,515,000 after acquiring an additional 496,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $22,965,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spectrum Brands Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $65.48 on Monday. Spectrum Brands has a 1 year low of $38.93 and a 1 year high of $93.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.20.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.18). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.54%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

