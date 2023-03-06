S&P Global’s (SPGI) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $434.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.56.

S&P Global stock opened at $346.07 on Monday. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $423.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $356.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.76. The company has a market cap of $111.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total transaction of $1,285,182.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,706.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total transaction of $1,285,182.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its position in S&P Global by 15,444.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,570,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after buying an additional 5,535,089 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 11,089.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,794,000 after buying an additional 2,210,296 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in S&P Global by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,490,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,850,574,000 after buying an additional 2,065,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 21,669.8% in the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 1,692,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

