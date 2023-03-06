Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.37.

A number of research firms recently commented on SEYMF. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €21.50 ($22.87) to €20.00 ($21.28) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Stock Up 42.2 %

OTCMKTS SEYMF opened at $21.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.37. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $21.68.

About Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

