SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target Raised to C$37.00 at Raymond James

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 24.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC downgraded SNC-Lavalin Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities cut their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$36.38.

Shares of TSE SNC traded up C$0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$29.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.43, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.13, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.44. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12-month low of C$21.27 and a 12-month high of C$33.11.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

