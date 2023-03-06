Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) is Punch Card Management L.P.’s 4th Largest Position

Punch Card Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 840,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316,038 shares during the quarter. Smith & Wesson Brands accounts for 2.9% of Punch Card Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Punch Card Management L.P. owned about 1.84% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $8,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 138.9% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 68,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,600 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 32.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 771,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 190,447 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 8.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 32,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.9% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 47,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smith & Wesson Brands

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $35,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,073 shares in the company, valued at $736,857.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:SWBI traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.96. The stock had a trading volume of 64,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,351. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average is $10.94. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97. The stock has a market cap of $503.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $121.04 million for the quarter.

Smith & Wesson Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SWBI shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

