SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 593,600 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the January 31st total of 528,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 247.3 days.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

CWYUF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.39. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,316. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $27.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CWYUF shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.50 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages developing, leasing, constructing, owning and managing shopping centers, office buildings, high-rise and low-rise condominiums and rental residences, seniors’ housing, townhome units, self-storage rental facilities, and industrial facilities.

