SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Sold by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC decreased its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,012 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,101 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SLM by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in SLM by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SLM by 24.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in SLM by 40.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SLM from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.92.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $14.25 on Monday. SLM Co. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $20.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.91.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.79). SLM had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $542.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.88%.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

