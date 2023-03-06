Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) is Progeny 3 Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Progeny 3 Inc. raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,546,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 242,474 shares during the quarter. Sixth Street Specialty Lending makes up 4.2% of Progeny 3 Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Progeny 3 Inc.’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $25,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 51,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 33,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Up 0.6 %

TSLX traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $19.24. 70,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,031. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.30. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.07. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $23.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $309.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.08 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 34.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous Variable dividend of $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 132.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TSLX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

(Get Rating)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc engages in the provision of financing solutions. It invests in first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt or equity or other securities issued by middle-market companies. The company is founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.