Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SIX. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.18.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Performance

SIX traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $30.67. 195,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,572. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $16.83 and a 12 month high of $44.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.45.

Insider Activity at Six Flags Entertainment

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CFO Gary Mick bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.28 per share, for a total transaction of $111,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 46,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,779. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders acquired a total of 8,750 shares of company stock valued at $192,175 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIX. Natixis bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 602,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,010,000 after buying an additional 258,483 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Six Flags Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. operates theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.