SingularityNET (AGIX) Achieves Market Cap of $530.88 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00001963 BTC on popular exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $530.88 million and approximately $112.80 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00010619 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00032172 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00039651 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00022086 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000152 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.33 or 0.00219862 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22,436.48 or 0.99989271 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002852 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

AGIX is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,260,840,662 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,204,121,857 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,260,840,661.7363875 with 1,204,121,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.44554041 USD and is down -7.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $136,034,921.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.