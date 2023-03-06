Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.83.

A number of research firms have commented on SBGI. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sinclair Broadcast Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,422,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,209,000 after acquiring an additional 192,551 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,945,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,548,000 after acquiring an additional 38,631 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,596,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,973,000 after acquiring an additional 60,786 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1,068.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,082,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,947 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,057,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,406,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the period. 51.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Trading Up 2.4 %

Sinclair Broadcast Group Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ SBGI opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.95. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $29.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.75%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company engaged in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

