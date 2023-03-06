Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,476 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,751 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $22,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 2.7% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 20.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Bank of Marin increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 1,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 54.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBNY traded down $0.43 on Monday, hitting $113.27. The company had a trading volume of 204,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,323. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.89. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $328.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.66.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.27). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 36.03%. The company had revenue of $683.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 13.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBNY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Signature Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Signature Bank from $200.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Signature Bank from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Signature Bank from $205.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Signature Bank from $250.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.29.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

