Short Interest in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:BNDX) Expands By 12.2%

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the January 31st total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,319,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 51.4% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 88.2% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 21.6% during the second quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 242,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,023,000 after buying an additional 43,137 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 8.2% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 27.4% in the second quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,100,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,512,650. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.38. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $46.87 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st.

