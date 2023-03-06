Short Interest in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Expands By 6.1%

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the January 31st total of 970,400 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 201,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Joint Stock Up 0.5 %

Joint stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,079. Joint has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $40.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $226.67 million, a P/E ratio of 312.06 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.34.

Get Joint alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc acquired 40,339 shares of Joint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $542,559.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,570,087 shares in the company, valued at $34,567,670.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Joint

Joint Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Joint in the second quarter valued at $306,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Joint by 700.0% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Joint by 63.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 12,144 shares in the last quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Joint by 11.5% during the second quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Joint during the second quarter worth about $155,000. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.