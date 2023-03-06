Short Interest in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Expands By 6.1%

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the January 31st total of 970,400 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 201,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.
Joint Stock Up 0.5 %
Joint stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,079. Joint has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $40.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $226.67 million, a P/E ratio of 312.06 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.34.
In related news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc acquired 40,339 shares of Joint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $542,559.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,570,087 shares in the company, valued at $34,567,670.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.
