Short Interest in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Rises By 15.0%

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 971,400 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the January 31st total of 844,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 344,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Sendas Distribuidora

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 64.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Sendas Distribuidora Price Performance

Sendas Distribuidora Cuts Dividend

Sendas Distribuidora stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,696. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. Sendas Distribuidora has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $20.98.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

