Short Interest in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Drops By 17.2%

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,400 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the January 31st total of 326,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 284,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

PlayAGS Stock Down 0.3 %

AGS stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.69. 196,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,720. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.80. PlayAGS has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $8.40.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PlayAGS

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its position in PlayAGS by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 32,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in PlayAGS by 8.7% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 47,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 25.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 6.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PlayAGS Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded PlayAGS from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PlayAGS from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on PlayAGS from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

(Get Rating)

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.