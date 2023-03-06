Short Interest in Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Rises By 22.1%

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,180,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the January 31st total of 5,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 724,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Leap Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Leap Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.57. 211,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78. Leap Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 37.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Leap Therapeutics

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Leap Therapeutics to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Leap Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Leap Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Leap Therapeutics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Leap Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.

