Short Interest in Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Drops By 12.6%

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,400 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the January 31st total of 129,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koss in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Koss alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koss

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Koss by 22.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 40,462 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Koss by 43.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Koss during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Koss by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Koss during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 6.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Koss Price Performance

NASDAQ KOSS traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.99. 14,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,215. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.23. Koss has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $12.86. The firm has a market cap of $45.86 million, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of -0.41.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 62.04%. The company had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter.

Koss Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1958 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.