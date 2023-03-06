Short Interest in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Declines By 8.3%

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,960,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the January 31st total of 8,680,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Juniper Networks Stock Up 0.5 %
JNPR stock opened at $30.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.94. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $38.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.18.
Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.
Juniper Networks Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.53.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $191,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,235 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,745,028.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $27,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,536 shares of the company's stock, valued at $843,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,628 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,509 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Juniper Networks
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,094 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 455.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Juniper Networks Company Profile
Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.
See Also
