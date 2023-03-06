Short Interest in John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB) Declines By 13.3%

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,000 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the January 31st total of 193,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of John Marshall Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JMSB. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of John Marshall Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in John Marshall Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in John Marshall Bancorp by 532.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in John Marshall Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in John Marshall Bancorp during the second quarter worth $120,000. 35.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Marshall Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JMSB traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.15. 4,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,369. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13. John Marshall Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $29.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.72.

John Marshall Bancorp Company Profile

John Marshall Bancorp ( NASDAQ:JMSB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.22 million for the quarter. John Marshall Bancorp had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 15.52%.

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit and checking services, loans and lending solutions, cash management, and credit cards. The company was founded in May 2006 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

