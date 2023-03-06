Short Interest in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Decreases By 25.8%

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 964,500 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the January 31st total of 1,300,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JRVR shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of James River Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

James River Group Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ JRVR traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $24.43. 116,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,171. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. James River Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60. The company has a market cap of $916.61 million, a PE ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.98.

James River Group Dividend Announcement

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. James River Group had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $225.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.81) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that James River Group will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. James River Group’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of James River Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of James River Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 218.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 326.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

Featured Stories

